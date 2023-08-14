^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.780

The Philippine Star
August 14, 2023 | 5:00pm
1$:56.780

1$:56.780 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

STOCKS
Philstar
1$:56.020

1$:56.020

7 days ago
1$:56.020
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.315

1$:56.315

1 day ago
1$:56.315
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.240

1$:56.240

6 days ago
1$:56.240
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.315

1$:56.315

3 days ago
1$:56.315
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.740

1$:55.740

8 days ago
1$:55.740
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.740

1$:55.740

10 days ago
1$:55.740 DOWN
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.520

1$:55.520

11 days ago
1$:55.520
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.190

1$:55.190

12 days ago
1$:55.190
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.770

1$:54.770

13 days ago
1$:54.770
Forex & Stocks
