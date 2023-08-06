^

Forex & Stocks

1$:55.740

The Philippine Star
August 6, 2023 | 5:30pm
1$:55.740

1$:55.740 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
Philstar
1$:55.520

1$:55.520

3 days ago
1$:55.520
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.740

1$:55.740

2 days ago
1$:55.740 DOWN
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.880

1$:54.880

6 days ago
1$:54.880
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.910

1$:54.910

7 days ago
1$:54.910
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.910

1$:54.910

9 days ago
1$:54.910 UP
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.560

1$:54.560

10 days ago
1$:54.560
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.620

1$:54.620

11 days ago
1$:54.620
Forex & Stocks
