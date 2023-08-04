^

Forex & Stocks

1$:55.740

The Philippine Star
August 4, 2023 | 5:30pm
1$:55.740

1$:55.740 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:55.520

1$:55.520

1 day ago
1$:55.520
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.910

1$:54.910

5 days ago
1$:54.910
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.190

1$:55.190

2 days ago
1$:55.190
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.510

1$:54.510

July 13, 2023 - 5:30pm
1$:54.510
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.620

1$:54.620

9 days ago
1$:54.620
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.550

1$:54.550

10 days ago
1$:54.550
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.755

1$:54.755

12 days ago
1$:54.755
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.755

1$:54.755

14 days ago
1$:54.755
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.520

1$:54.520

July 20, 2023 - 5:30pm
1$:54.520
Forex & Stocks
