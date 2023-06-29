^

Forex & Stocks

1$:55.300

The Philippine Star
June 29, 2023 | 5:30pm
1$:55.300

1$:55.300 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
Philstar
1$:55.700

1$:55.700

3 days ago
1$:55.700
1$:55.320

1$:55.320

2 days ago
1$:55.320
1$:56.220

1$:56.220

June 6, 2023 - 5:00pm
1$:56.220
1$:56.050

1$:56.050

June 9, 2023 - 5:30pm
1$:56.050 UP
1$:55.520

1$:55.520

9 days ago
1$:55.520
1$:55.740

1$:55.740

9 days ago
1$:55.740
1$:55.860

1$:55.860

11 days ago
1$:55.860 UP
1$:55.860

1$:55.860

13 days ago
1$:55.860 UP
1$:55.945

1$:55.945

14 days ago
1$:55.945
