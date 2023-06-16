It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a second attempt to leave 5.53 behind and bypassed the next height of 5.68 meters to go for 5.76. EJ took only one jump to clear 5.76 and also just one try to take 5.82 which by the way, is the standard for Olympic qualification. The Olympic qualifiers will begin on July 1.

3 days ago