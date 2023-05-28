^

The Philippine Star
May 28, 2023
Basketball nauwi sa katayan: 1 patay,1 sugatan

Basketball nauwi sa katayan: 1 patay,1 sugatan

By Joy Cantos | 18 hours ago
Nauwi sa trahedya ang alitan sa larong basketball matapos na masawi sa pananaksak ang isang player habang isa pa ang nasugatan...
Guro, nurse utas sa ambush sa Mindanao

Guro, nurse utas sa ambush sa Mindanao

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Patay ang isang lalaking guro at isang babaeng nurse sa magkahiwalay na ambush sa dalawang bayan sa Central Min­danao...
Miyembro ng &lsquo;Sardido Drug Group&rsquo; arestado sa buy-bust

Miyembro ng ‘Sardido Drug Group’ arestado sa buy-bust

By Cristina Timbang | 18 hours ago
Nalambat ng pulisya ang dalawa katao kabilang ang miyembro ng kilabot na drug syndicate sa inilatag na buy-bust operation...
2 notoryus na &lsquo;tulak&rsquo; huli sa higit P.3 milyong shabu

2 notoryus na ‘tulak’ huli sa higit P.3 milyong shabu

By Tony Sandoval | 18 hours ago
Arestado ang dalawang notoryus na tulak ng iligal na droga, isa dito ay babae matapos na sila ay malambat sa anti drug operation...
Vendor, patay sa pagtatanggol sa ginang vs holdaper

By Joy Cantos | 18 hours ago
Nagbuwis ng buhay ang isang vendor na mister matapos pagbabarilin ng isa sa riding-in-tandem na pinaghihinalaang mi­yembro ng robbery/holdup gang nang ipagtanggol nito ang kasamang babae makaraang hablutin ang...
Paghuli sa overloaded trucks sa Bulacan, paiigtingin – Governor. Fernando

By Omar Padilla | 18 hours ago
Mahigpit na ipinatutupad nina Gob. Daniel Fernando at Bise Gob. Alexis Castro ang kanilang direktiba kaugnay sa istriktong implementasyon ng panlalawigang ordinansa laban sa sobra-sobrang karga ng trak at proteksyon...
