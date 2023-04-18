^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.140

The Philippine Star
April 18, 2023 | 5:00pm
1$:56.140

1$:56.140 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:55.850

1$:55.850

1 day ago
1$:55.850
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.210

1$:55.210

4 days ago
1$:55.210
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.495

1$:54.495

14 days ago
1$:54.495
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.360

1$:54.360

March 31, 2023 - 5:00pm
1$:54.360
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:55.210

1$:55.210

2 days ago
1$:55.210
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.260

1$:55.260

5 days ago
1$:55.260
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.220

1$:55.220

6 days ago
1$:55.220
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.930

1$:54.930

7 days ago
1$:54.930
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.400

1$:54.400

9 days ago
1$:54.400
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with