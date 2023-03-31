Barangay Ginebra is back in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals and awaits the winner of the TNT-Meralco semifinal series to finalize the pairing of the best-of-seven championship duel that begins on April 9, Easter Sunday. Coach Tim Cone has made it almost a habit to book a ticket to the Governors’ Cup Finals as it’s his fifth trip dating back to the 2015-16 season. Cone’s collection of 25 trophies includes 10 from the Governors’ Cup – four with Ginebra, two with San Mig Coffee and four with Alaska.

20 hours ago