1$:55.370

The Philippine Star
December 9, 2022 | 5:00pm
1$:55.370

1$:55.370 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
1$:55.450

1$:55.450

2 days ago
1$:55.450
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.360 

November 17, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:57.360 
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.940

1$:56.940

November 23, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:56.940
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.375

1$:57.375

November 22, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:57.375
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.975

1$:55.975

3 days ago
1$:55.975
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.020

1$:56.020

4 days ago
1$:56.020
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.740

1$:55.740

5 days ago
1$:55.740
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.740

1$:55.740

7 days ago
1$:55.740
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.220

1$:56.220

8 days ago
1$:56.220
Forex & Stocks
