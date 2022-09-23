^

1$:58.500

The Philippine Star
September 23, 2022 | 5:30pm
1$:58.500

1$:58.500 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:57.180

1$:57.180 

September 8, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:57.180 
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.110

1$:57.110

9 days ago
1$:57.110
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.820

1$:56.820

12 days ago
1$:56.820
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.135

1$:57.135

September 7, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:57.135
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.820

14 days ago
1$:56.820
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.490

1$:58.490

1 day ago
1$:58.490
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.000

1$:58.000

2 days ago
1$:58.000
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.480

1$:57.480

3 days ago
1$:57.480
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.400

1$:57.400

4 days ago
1$:57.400
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.430

1$:57.430

5 days ago
1$:57.430
Forex & Stocks
