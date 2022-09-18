^

Forex & Stocks

1$:57.430

The Philippine Star
September 18, 2022 | 5:00pm
1$:57.430

1$:57.430 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
1$:56.145

1$:56.145

August 31, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:56.145
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.820

1$:56.820

7 days ago
1$:56.820
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.020

1$:56.020

August 28, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:56.020
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.930

1$:55.930

August 21, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:55.930
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.020

1$:56.020

August 26, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:56.020
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
1$:57.430

1$:57.430

2 days ago
1$:57.430
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:57.160

1$:57.160

3 days ago
1$:57.160
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:57.110

1$:57.110

4 days ago
1$:57.110
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.770

1$:56.770

5 days ago
1$:56.770
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.860

1$:56.860

6 days ago
1$:56.860
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with