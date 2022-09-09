^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.820

The Philippine Star
September 9, 2022 | 5:00pm

1$:56.820 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
1$:55.930

1$:55.930

August 21, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:55.930
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.060

1$:56.060

August 25, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:56.060
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.610

1$:55.610

August 14, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:55.610
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.860

1$:55.860

August 17, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:55.860
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.145

1$:56.145

9 days ago
1$:56.145
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
1$:57.180&nbsp;

1$:57.180 

1 day ago
1$:57.180 
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:57.135

1$:57.135

2 days ago
1$:57.135
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:57.000

1$:57.000

3 days ago
1$:57.000
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.999

1$:56.999

4 days ago
1$:56.999
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.770

1$:56.770

5 days ago
1$:56.770
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with