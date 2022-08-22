^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.210

The Philippine Star
August 22, 2022 | 5:00pm
Philstar
1$:55.595

13 days ago
1$:56.280

July 22, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:55.200

August 7, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:55.300

11 days ago
1$:55.435

August 2, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:55.930

1 day ago
1$:55.888

4 days ago
1$:55.860

5 days ago
1$:55.830

6 days ago
1$:55.825

7 days ago
