1$:55.300

The Philippine Star
August 11, 2022 | 5:00pm
1$:55.300

1$:55.300 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

1$:56.290

1$:56.290

July 20, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:56.290
1$:55.740

1$:55.740

8 days ago
1$:55.740
1$:55.600

1$:55.600

7 days ago
1$:55.600
1$:56.255

1$:56.255

July 19, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:56.255
1$:56.280

1$:56.280

July 22, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:56.280
1$:55.665

1$:55.665

1 day ago
1$:55.665
1$:55.595

1$:55.595

2 days ago
1$:55.595
1$:55.550

1$:55.550

3 days ago
1$:55.550
1$:55.200

1$:55.200

4 days ago
1$:55.200
1$:55.200

1$:55.200

6 days ago
1$:55.200
