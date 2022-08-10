^

1$:55.665

The Philippine Star
August 10, 2022 | 5:30pm
1$:55.665

1$:55.665 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

1$:55.310

1$:55.310

9 days ago
1$:55.310
1$:55.200

1$:55.200

3 days ago
1$:55.200
1$:55.300

1$:55.300

July 26, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:55.300
1$:56.350

1$:56.350

July 18, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:56.350
1$:55.595

1$:55.595

1 day ago
1$:55.595
1$:55.550

1$:55.550

2 days ago
1$:55.550
1$:55.200

1$:55.200

5 days ago
1$:55.200
1$:55.600

1$:55.600

6 days ago
1$:55.600
1$:55.740

1$:55.740

7 days ago
1$:55.740
