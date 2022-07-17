^

1$:56.360

The Philippine Star
July 17, 2022 | 5:00pm
1$:56.360

DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

1$:55.670

1$:55.670

11 days ago
1$:55.670
1$:53.750

1$:53.750

June 17, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:53.750
1$:55.979

1$:55.979

6 days ago
1$:55.979
1$:55.060

1$:55.060

June 29, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:55.060
1$:54.265

1$:54.265

June 21, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:54.265
1$:56.360

1$:56.360

2 days ago
1$:56.360
1$:56.150

1$:56.150

3 days ago
1$:56.150
1$:56.260

1$:56.260

4 days ago
1$:56.260
1$:56.370

1$:56.370

5 days ago
1$:56.370
1$:55.920

1$:55.920

7 days ago
1$:55.920
