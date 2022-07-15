^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.360

The Philippine Star
July 15, 2022 | 5:30pm
1$:56.360

1$:56.360 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
1$:55.090

1$:55.090

12 days ago
1$:55.090
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.670

1$:55.670

9 days ago
1$:55.670
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.985

1$:54.985

June 26, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:54.985
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.065

1$:54.065

June 20, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:54.065
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:53.470

1$:53.470

June 16, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:53.470
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
1$:56.150

1$:56.150

1 day ago
1$:56.150
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.260

1$:56.260

2 days ago
1$:56.260
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.370

1$:56.370

3 days ago
1$:56.370
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.979

1$:55.979

4 days ago
1$:55.979
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.920

1$:55.920

5 days ago
1$:55.920
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with