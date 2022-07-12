^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.370

The Philippine Star
July 12, 2022 | 5:00pm
1$:56.370

1$:56.370 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
1$:55.670

1$:55.670

6 days ago
1$:55.670
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.985

1$:54.985

June 24, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:54.985
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:53.470

1$:53.470

June 16, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:53.470
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:53.300

1$:53.300

June 13, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:53.300
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.265

1$:54.265

June 21, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:54.265
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
1$:55.979

1$:55.979

1 day ago
1$:55.979
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.920

1$:55.920

2 days ago
1$:55.920
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.920

1$:55.920

4 days ago
1$:55.920
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.060&nbsp;

1$:56.060 

5 days ago
1$:56.060 
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.230

1$:55.230

7 days ago
1$:55.230
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with