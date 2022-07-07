^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.060 

The Philippine Star
July 7, 2022 | 5:30pm
1$:56.060Â 

1$:56.060 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
1$:55.670

1$:55.670

1 day ago
1$:55.670
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.230

1$:55.230

2 days ago
1$:55.230
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:53.750

1$:53.750

June 19, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:53.750
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.770

1$:54.770

9 days ago
1$:54.770
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
1$:55.670

1$:55.670

1 day ago
1$:55.670
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.230

1$:55.230

2 days ago
1$:55.230
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.080

1$:55.080

3 days ago
1$:55.080
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.090

1$:55.090

4 days ago
1$:55.090
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.090

1$:55.090

6 days ago
1$:55.090
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.975

1$:54.975

7 days ago
1$:54.975
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with