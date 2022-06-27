^

Forex & Stocks

1$:54.780

The Philippine Star
June 27, 2022 | 5:00pm
1$:54.780

1$:54.780 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
1$:53.000

1$:53.000

June 12, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:53.000
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.985

1$:54.985

3 days ago
1$:54.985
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.985

1$:54.985

1 day ago
1$:54.985
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.310

1$:52.310

May 30, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:52.310
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
1$:54.700

1$:54.700

3 days ago
1$:54.700
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.470

1$:54.470

5 days ago
1$:54.470
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.265

1$:54.265

6 days ago
1$:54.265
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:54.065

1$:54.065

7 days ago
1$:54.065
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:53.750

1$:53.750

8 days ago
1$:53.750
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with