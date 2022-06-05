^

Forex & Stocks

1$:52.860 

The Philippine Star
June 5, 2022 | 5:30pm
1$:52.860Â 

1$:52.860 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:52.500

1$:52.500

May 8, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:52.500
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.275

1$:52.275

May 11, 2022 - 5:30pm
1$:52.275
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.310

1$:52.310

6 days ago
1$:52.310
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.320

1$:52.320

12 days ago
1$:52.320
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.860

1$:52.860

2 days ago
1$:52.860
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.800

1$:52.800

3 days ago
1$:52.800
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.480

1$:52.480

4 days ago
1$:52.480
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.370

1$:52.370

5 days ago
1$:52.370
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.320

1$:52.320

7 days ago
1$:52.320
Forex & Stocks
