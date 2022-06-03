^

1$:52.860

The Philippine Star
June 3, 2022 | 5:30pm
1$:52.860

1$:52.860 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

1$:52.385

1$:52.385

May 5, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:52.385
1$:52.800

1$:52.800

1 day ago
1$:52.800
1$:52.480

1$:52.480

2 days ago
1$:52.480
1$:52.370

1$:52.370

3 days ago
1$:52.370
1$:52.310

1$:52.310

4 days ago
1$:52.310
1$:52.320

1$:52.320

5 days ago
1$:52.320
