1$:52.500

The Philippine Star
May 4, 2022 | 5:00pm
1$:52.500

1$:52.500 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
Philstar
1$:52.190

1$:52.190

3 days ago
1$:52.190
Forex & Stocks
Profit-taking continues ahead of elections

Profit-taking continues ahead of elections

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The stock market continued its descent ahead of the national elections, with the benchmark index opening the week and the...
Forex & Stocks
Suspension of exploration activities hurt PXP Energy

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Listed upstream oil and gas firm PXP Energy Corp. incurred over $2million in losses from the unexpected directive from government to suspend exploration activities in its service contracts in the West Philippine...
Forex & Stocks
Vote wise, tax wise

By Mariel Rea Panganiban | 1 day ago
In light of the upcoming May 9 elections, one of the issues that has been raised is the importance of complying with the requirements of the Bureau of Internal Revenue for all those that are running for elected...
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.365

1$:52.365

2 days ago
1$:52.365
Forex & Stocks
1$:52.190

1$:52.190

5 days ago
1$:52.190
Forex & Stocks
