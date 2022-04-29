^

Forex & Stocks

1$:52.190

The Philippine Star
April 29, 2022 | 5:30pm
1$:52.190

1$:52.190 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:52.315

1$:52.315

5 days ago
1$:52.315
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.315

1$:52.315

7 days ago
1$:52.315
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.030

1$:52.030

12 days ago
1$:52.030
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.365

1$:52.365

8 days ago
1$:52.365
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.030

1$:52.030

April 13, 2022 - 5:00pm
1$:52.030
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
1$:52.270

1$:52.270

1 day ago
1$:52.270
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.120

1$:52.120

2 days ago
1$:52.120
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.250

1$:52.250

3 days ago
1$:52.250
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.410

1$:52.410

4 days ago
1$:52.410
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:52.490

1$:52.490

9 days ago
1$:52.490
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
