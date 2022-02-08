





















































 












Forex & Stocks
 
1$:51.500
 


The Philippine Star
February 8, 2022 | 5:00pm





 
1$:51.500
 


1$:51.500 DOWN


Closing as of 5:00 PM


 














FOREX
STOCKS

















1$:51.235







1$:51.235



3 hours ago 


1$:51.235








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.340







1$:51.340



1 day ago 


1$:51.340








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.140







1$:51.140



5 days ago 


1$:51.140 








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.290







1$:51.290



January 26, 2022 - 5:00pm 


1$:51.290








Forex & Stocks
fbtw





 




Latest









1$:51.370







1$:51.370



3 days ago 


1$:51.370








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.140






 
1$:51.140



6 days ago 


1$:51.140








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.050







1$:51.050



7 days ago 


1$:51.050








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.045







1$:51.045



8 days ago 


1$:51.045








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













Prioritizing food security




By Rey Gamboa |
9 days ago 


Philippine agriculture once again performed below target in 2021, its third consecutive year from 2019, and critics are quick to dig up the overtired reason of the country’s ascension to free trade in 1995...








Forex & Stocks
fbtw










