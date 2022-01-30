





















































 












^


 





 








Forex & Stocks
 
1$:51.230
 


The Philippine Star
January 30, 2022 | 5:30pm





 
1$:51.230
 


1$:51.230 UP


Closing as of 5:00 PM


 














FOREX

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







1$:51.230







1$:51.230



2 days ago 


1$:51.230








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.290







1$:51.290



6 days ago 


1$:51.290








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.260







1$:51.260



5 days ago 


1$:51.260








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.370







1$:51.370



7 days ago 


1$:51.370








Forex & Stocks
fbtw










Latest









1$:51.230







1$:51.230



2 days ago 


1$:51.230








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.340







1$:51.340



3 days ago 


1$:51.340

 






Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.290







1$:51.290



4 days ago 


1$:51.290








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.260







1$:51.260



5 days ago 


1$:51.260








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.290








1$:51.290



6 days ago 


1$:51.290








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.370







1$:51.370



7 days ago 


1$:51.370








Forex & Stocks
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







 or sign in with