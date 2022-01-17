





















































 












^


 





 








Forex & Stocks
 
1$:51.255
 


The Philippine Star
January 17, 2022 | 5:00pm





 
1$:51.255
 


1$:51.255 DOWN


Closing as of 5:00 PM


 














FOREX
STOCKS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







1$:51.000







1$:51.000



19 days ago 


1$:51.000








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:50.040







1$:50.040



24 days ago 


1$:50.040








Forex & Stocks
fbtw










Latest









1$:51.110







1$:51.110



1 day ago 


1$:51.110








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.110







1$:51.110



3 days ago 


1$:51.110








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.040







1$:51.040



4 days ago 


1$:51.040








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.190







1$:51.190



5 days ago 


1$:51.190








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.140







1$:51.140



6 days ago 


1$:51.140








Forex & Stocks
fbtw













1$:51.310







1$:51.310



7 days ago 


1$:51.310








Forex & Stocks
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with