








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

                              


               

                  

                  
1$:47.985

                     

                        

                           
1$:47.985

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - May 27, 2021 - 5:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
1$:47.985 UP



Closing as of 5:00 PM


                        


                        
                        
                        

                                                   

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FOREX
                                                      STOCKS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:48.038
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:48.038


                              

                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
1$:48.038

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 1$:47.945
                              


                              

                                 May 23, 2021 - 5:00pm                              


                                                            
1$:47.945

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:48.100
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:48.100


                              

                                 27 days ago                              


                                                            
1$:48.100

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:47.855
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:47.855


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
1$:47.855

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:48.025
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:48.025


                              

                                 22 days ago                              


                                                            
1$:48.025

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:48.150
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:48.150


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
1$:48.150

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:48.135
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:48.135


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
1$:48.135

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:48.065
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:48.065


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
1$:48.065

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:47.945
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:47.945


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
1$:47.945

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1$:47.940
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1$:47.940


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
1$:47.940

                                                         


      

         

            
Forex & Stocks
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with