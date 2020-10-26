1$:48.395
1$:48.395
(The Philippine Star) - October 26, 2020 - 5:00pm

1$:48.395 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX STOCKS
1$:48.480
3 days ago
1$:48.480
Forex & Stocks
1$:48.480
1 day ago
1$:48.480

1$:48.585
5 days ago
1$:48.585

1$:48.620
6 days ago
1$:48.620

1$:48.600
4 days ago
1$:48.600

1$:48.600
7 days ago
1$:48.600

1$:48.625
8 days ago
1$:48.625

1$:48.625
10 days ago
1$:48.625

1$:48.680
11 days ago
1$:48.680

