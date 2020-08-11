1$:49.010
1$:49.010
(The Philippine Star) - August 11, 2020 - 12:00am

1$:49.010 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX STOCKS
1$:49.041
1 day ago
1$:49.041
Forex & Stocks
1$:49.041
3 days ago
1$:49.041
Forex & Stocks
1$:49.450
28 days ago
1$:49.450
Forex & Stocks
4 days ago
1$:49.050
4 days ago
1$:49.050
Forex & Stocks
5 days ago
1$:49.075
5 days ago
1$:49.075
Forex & Stocks
6 days ago
1$:49.095
6 days ago
1$:49.095
Forex & Stocks
7 days ago
1$:49.095
7 days ago
1$:49.095
Forex & Stocks
8 days ago
1$:49.150
8 days ago
1$:49.150
Forex & Stocks
