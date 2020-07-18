1$:49.440
(The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2020 - 12:00am

1$:49.440 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:49.535
1 day ago
1$:49.535
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
1$:49.450
4 days ago
1$:49.450
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
1$:49.485
5 days ago
1$:49.485
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
1$:49.480
2 days ago
1$:49.480
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
3 days ago
1$:49.540
3 days ago
1$:49.540
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
7 days ago
1$:49.485
7 days ago
1$:49.485
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
8 days ago
1$:49.410
8 days ago
1$:49.410
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
9 days ago
1$:49.470
9 days ago
1$:49.470
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
10 days ago
1$:49.540
10 days ago
1$:49.540
Forex & Stocks
fbfb
