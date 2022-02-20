

















































 
























Exam Results
 
Master Plumber Licensure Examination
 


The Philippine Star
February 20, 2022 | 7:30pm





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 776 out of 1,244 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena and Tacloban this February 2022.


Roll of Successful Examinees in the Master Plumber Licensure Examination. Held on February 15 & 16, 2022. Released on February 18, 2022.


 










 









