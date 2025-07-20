CHEDâ€™s 'ACHIEVE' agenda: A call to global relevance for Philippine HEIs

CHED’s 'ACHIEVE' agenda: A call to global relevance for Philippine HEIs

CHED Chairperson Dr. Shirley C. Agrupis (center) with institutional champions and school representatives at the “Rank and Recognized: A Celebration of Philippine Higher Education Excellence” — a tribute to the global achievements of HEIs and a call for deeper relevance beyond rankings.

In a development that seemed to have gone unnoticed, likely due to our algorithms latching on to the hotter topics of impeachment, ICC trial, and global conflict – a new milestone was achieved by the Philippines as 121 of our higher education institutions (HEIs) found themselves climbing the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings – a record-breaking number that places the Philippines as the most represented in ASEAN and third globally, behind only India and Pakistan.

At the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) central office, a ceremony to recognize the top performers was held. It was a celebration, yes. But more than that, it was a commitment ceremony -- to excellence, to internationalization, and to a higher calling of relevance, inclusion, and innovation.

At the forefront of this renewed mission is Dr. Shirley C. Agrupis, newly-appointed CHED Chairperson, and she’s no stranger to the global stage. In her heartfelt remarks, Dr. Agrupis challenged the nation’s HEIs, not just to take pride in their ranks, but to triple their representation next year. “Let us not count our rank. Let us count what we are going to do to elevate our rank,” she said.

Dr. Agrupis’ seven-point ACHIEVE agenda promises strategic action, not slogans. ACHIEVE stands for Academic excellence; Creative, relevant & innovative research programs; High-impact & transformative extension and outreach programs; Improved revenue generation and resource management; Expanded external linkages and partnerships; Vibrant and engaging, culturally-focused university campus; Effective and efficient management. It is rooted in a clear understanding of institutional challenges and sector-wide responsibilities.

With her own track record as president of Mariano Marcos State University (also a consistent performer in THE’s sustainability index) and her years as a CHED commissioner, Dr. Agrupis brings authenticity to every line of her vision. Those who have worked with Dr. Agrupis are well aware of her expertise on the higher education system, inside and out. She also knows what it takes to elevate, both the big-name institutions and the lesser-known yet equally-capable schools throughout the country.

As she put it so firmly, “Be rest assured that I am still your frontliner in internationalization.”

From regional pride to global promise

As someone who has had the privilege of covering HEIs outside Metro Manila –from Central Luzon State University (CLSU) to Tarlac Agricultural University (TAU), Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University (DMMMSU), Ifugao State University (IFSU), and Mabalacat City College (MCC) – I have witnessed first-hand the world-class work happening in the provinces. These institutions are not just participating in the national conversation, they are helping lead the global one.

Central Luzon State University’s eFarm Academy team

According to THE’s rankings, CLSU and TAU scored the highest in SDG 5 (gender equality), while DMMMSU and MCC were recognized for their contributions to SDG 1 (no poverty), and IFSU shone for its focus on SGD 2 (zero hunger).

The THE Impact Rankings assess universities across the globe based on their performance aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Beyond the prestige of recognition, the rankings also help HEIs benchmark their programs and initiatives, to identify areas of improvement, as well as learn from other institutions.

The author with the students and faculty of Ifugao State University, Hapao Campus, one of the many regional HEIs leading the way in community-rooted, impact-driven education aligned with global sustainable development goals.

For years, the spotlight often shone on a select few. But these rankings reveal a broader truth: Excellence in higher education is not confined to geography. Consider Batangas State University, recognized for its sustainability practices around water reuse and green spaces. Or the University of the Philippines, praised for its work in public health and vaccination equity. Or Mapua University, whose performance in waste reduction and research sustainability helped it stand out in SDG 12.

Ateneo de Manila University President, Fr. Roberto Yap, SJ, emphasizes mission over metrics in the global higher education landscape.

Meanwhile, state universities and colleges (SUCs) in the regions are proving they can go toe-to-toe with their counterparts in Metro Manila. And in many cases, outshine them.

And, of course, congratulations are in order for my alma mater, Ateneo de Manila University, which climbed to the 101–200 band globally, the highest among local institutions.

But as Fr. Roberto Yap, SJ, Ateneo President, aptly said, “at Ateneo, we are clear that rankings do not define us. It is our mission that defines us.”

The same could be said for every SUC and private HEI now on the global map.

Each of these institutions tells a story – not just of compliance with international standards, but of innovation, service, and local impact.

“From ‘94 when we started penetrating the world stage, the international states of recognition, the number of Philippine Higher Education Institutions has increased to 113,” Dr. Agrupis shared. “This speaks volumes of the commitment of our Philippine higher education institutions, be it private, be it public, be it local universities.”

This kind of impact-driven education, where global challenges meet local innovation is what the THE Impact Rankings aim to capture. And our HEIs are responding with resolve.

The author with the Tarlac Agricultural University’s team for their Engineered Bamboo program.

Beyond recognition: building a community of global purpose

The night of celebration was made richer by the forward-looking insights shared by CHED leaders and global partners.

Atty. Cinderella Filipina Benitez-Jaro, CHED Executive Director, reminded us that this is not just about recognition, but about reputation with results. “Partnership should lead to something of value… this is a celebration of direction, of momentum, and of what Philippine higher education is becoming – a growing force for impact, equity, and global relevance,” she said.

She also shared that THE Impact Rankings will soon evolve into the Sustainability Impact Rating, a shift from competition to collaboration, with an emphasis on certification, digital engagement, and shared learning networks.

(L-R) CHED Chairperson Dr. Shirley C. Agrupis and CHED Exec. Director Atty. Cinderella Filipina Benitez-Jaro stand at the helm of Philippine higher education, championing a bold shift from rankings to relevance — driven by innovation, impact, and global collaboration.

These changes encourage HEIs to move beyond vanity metrics and into a community of practice, where best practices are exchanged, and mentorship takes the lead. It's a reminder that global visibility must be matched by local value; measured not only in numbers, but in lives changed, communities uplifted and systems transformed.

Meanwhile, Atty. Lily Freida Milla (CHED OIC Deputy Exec. Director, and Head of the International Affairs Service), though unable to attend in person, sent a powerful message underscoring why internationalization is no longer optional. It is essential, “it is the bridge that connects our classrooms to the world, our research to impact, and our learners to opportunity,” she said. Our performance, she added, isn’t just mere validation of our statistics. “It’s proof that Philippine HEIs can lead, can inspire, and can transform.”

I’ve long admired Atty. Milla’s commitment to this cause. She has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support not just the large universities, but especially the small and medium-sized institutions that need guidance, encouragement, and systems support.

“We make this clear today, we are all in, we will stand behind every HEI that dares to internationalize,” Atty. Milla said.

She is a true servant-leader and a visionary, and I hope her work continues to gain our attention and support.

Atty. Lily Freida Milla (CHED OIC Deputy Exec. Director)?has long championed inclusive internationalization?in bringing Philippine higher education to the global stage.

Even Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer of Times Higher Education, recognized the HEIs exceptional performance, pointing out how “that shows a level of commitment and a level of engagement with the sustainable development agenda… something really to be proud of.”

From metrics to mission

Yes, the numbers are extraordinary. But the real story is: what will we do next?

CHED’s direction under Chair Agrupis has made me excited for the future of the sector. Her call to harmonize efforts among agencies, map our HEIs according to their SDG strengths and weaknesses, and initiate government-to-government partnerships with other Southeast Asian nations are all signs of a bold strategy.

CHED Chairperson Dr. Shirley C. Agrupis with the National University Dance Company, showcasing the vibrant talent and creativity of Filipino students in higher education.

“These results are not just numbers. They represent the collective work of our institutions, our educators, and our students. They are a testament to our shared values, impact, integrity, and global relevance,” the CHED chair continued.

She also understands that this is not a race. It’s a movement. One that requires aligning research, instruction, and extension work with global needs. One that demands inclusion of all institutions, not just the flagship few.

Her charge is not only to sustain gains, but to build upon them– refining CHED’s role in a rapidly changing world and rallying all 2,000+ HEIs to move from rank to relevance, and from excellence to impact.

The challenge is steep. But the path is clear. And for once, the world is not just watching: the world is noticing! Let’s not waste this moment.

