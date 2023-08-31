Here’s how you can transform children’s lives and your community with a Kumon franchise

MANILA, Philippines — How does a profitable business idea empower passionate educators to create a positive impact in their communities?

Even in the new normal, the education industry remains hungry for inspiration, and one business has stood tall for 69 years—Kumon. A famous global franchise present in the Philippines, Kumon has not only thrived but also emerged as a lucrative business opportunity.

Throughout the pandemic, its innovative learning options have propelled its success, firmly establishing it as a leader in the area of after-school education.

Kumon’s success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to embracing innovation and digital transformation. By offering accessible study options such as online, face-to-face and hybrid learning, the company has provided unparalleled convenience to its customers.

One of the unique aspects that sets Kumon apart is its dedication to nurturing the passion for teaching and education among its instructor-franchisees.

By enabling them to open viable businesses that cater to the needs of their communities, Kumon creates an ecosystem where growth is not just limited to monetary gains, but also encompasses personal development and making a positive impact on the lives of children.

As instructor-franchisees step into the Kumon network, they embark on a transformative journey, both professionally and personally. Instructor-franchisees are empowered with continuous learning opportunities through local and international webinars, hands-on marketing training, and instructor assistance. They are not just entrepreneurs; they are educators with a mission to shape the future of their students.

The sense of fulfillment that comes from witnessing the positive difference they make in the lives of young learners becomes the driving force behind their own growth.

What are the qualifications?

To become a Kumon Instructor in the Philippines, aspiring educators are encouraged to fulfill certain criteria, including possessing good Math and English skills (as there will be an exam), demonstrating enthusiasm for helping children, and having excellent interpersonal skills.

With the right attitude and passion for education, anyone between 25 to 45 years of age with Filipino citizenship can show their intent and join Kumon as an instructor-franchisee.

What is the franchise procedure?

For those who dream of opening their own Kumon Center, the process is streamlined and accessible. The journey starts with registering for the virtual franchise orientation, followed by a consultation meeting with the franchise recruitment manager.

Once the necessary online training and test are completed, franchisees can get their location approved and finally realize their dream of opening a Kumon Center.

The initial investment may range from P350,000 to P1,000,000, depending on the location. This includes rental deposits, business permits, renovation costs, furniture, staff and utility expenses, and the franchise fee—a small price to pay for the immense rewards that come with transforming lives through education.

A life-transforming venture

Kumon is more than just running a business; it is a life-transforming venture. It empowers franchisees to become both educators and business owners, instilling in them a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

As the world evolves, Kumon also continues to adapt to the times and be a leader in education and empowerment, unleashing the true potential of students and communities.

