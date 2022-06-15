^

Filipina teacher shares studying experience at high-ranking Singapore university

June 15, 2022 | 9:09am
When asked what attracted her to the program, Filipina teacher Nemia Beatriz Chua Rubia shared her amazement at NIE NTU, Singapore's rankings and research among global universities.
MANILA, Philippines — When it came to determining where to continue her education, Singapore was the obvious choice to Nemia Beatriz Chua Rubia. She has had local work experience, as well as the desire to advance her career and pursue leadership positions in her field in Singapore.

Nemia Beatriz, who relocated to Singapore as a pre-school educator, found that “Singapore's educational system is well-regarded around the world.”

With this in mind, she opted to pursue the Master of Education (Curriculum & Teaching) (MED (C&T)) offered by the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore).

While fitting into a new learning environment was daunting, Nemia Beatriz recalled fondly, “I was initially terrified and conflicted because I was one of the youngest and was the only Filipino student in the cohort. However, after attending the student orientation program, I felt welcomed. I was able to integrate successfully and felt a sense of belonging. It was made possible because of the open culture where people at NIE were friendly and approachable, and willing to answer any queries from new students like me.”

“Being a student at NIE, I enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere of the university, but the best part was being surrounded by experienced professors and fellow Master’s students, who were highly motivated to achieve their goals," Nemia Beatriz continued.

The professors guided and provided students with excellent study materials and the latest technologies used within their respective fields. She also found it enjoyable to attend lectures or workshops led by guest experts who had already established themselves in the academic circles or their chosen fields. 

The various theoretical underpinnings of the curriculum-making process, having an informed and critical understanding of curriculum issues in local and international contexts, and an appreciation of the various roles and responsibilities as curriculum leaders were all fascinating aspects of the program that she took.

In her professional career, a Master’s degree is certainly an achievement anyone should be proud of. “When you earned a graduate degree, you have also earned additional value and credibility that invites a high level of respect,” Nemia Beatriz noted.

Receiving her Master’s degree gave her a greater sense of confidence not only in her academic prowess but also in her ability to complete what she started and to move into positions of leadership.

The MED (C&T) program, which aims at facilitating the growth of experienced educators who are committed to developing expertise in curriculum and teaching, had encouraged her to make more connections between theories of curriculum, teaching and learning to implement diverse approaches to transformational and reflective practices for her students.

“I thoroughly liked every lecture, open discussion and facilitation provided by the internationally renowned speakers and professors, as well as the diverse group of students in the program," Nemia Beatriz recalled.

Like Nemia Beatriz, are you interested to pursue an education in NIE, Singapore? Application for January 2023 intake is now open until July 4. To apply, visit www.nie.edu.sg/jan2023

 

The National Institute of Education (NIE) is an autonomous institute under the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. It has been consistently ranked amongst the top 20 education institutions in the world and top 3 in Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking.

Missed the Postgraduate & Continuing Education Fair 2022? Watch program-related talks and videos here: www.nie.edu.sg/pgce.

For more information on the range of graduate programs offered by NIE, visit www.nie.edu.sg/ge.

