Filipina teacher shares studying experience at high-ranking Singapore university

MANILA, Philippines — When it came to determining where to continue her education, Singapore was the obvious choice to Nemia Beatriz Chua Rubia. She has had local work experience, as well as the desire to advance her career and pursue leadership positions in her field in Singapore.

Nemia Beatriz, who relocated to Singapore as a pre-school educator, found that “Singapore's educational system is well-regarded around the world.”

With this in mind, she opted to pursue the Master of Education (Curriculum & Teaching) (MED (C&T)) offered by the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore).

When asked what attracted her to the program, Nemia Beatriz shared her amazement at NIE NTU, Singapore's rankings and research among global universities. She was certain that the education and experience she could acquire at NIE would be both relevant and contemporary, especially in the context of the Singapore curriculum, as she was an international candidate working and wanting to study in Singapore.

While fitting into a new learning environment was daunting, Nemia Beatriz recalled fondly, “I was initially terrified and conflicted because I was one of the youngest and was the only Filipino student in the cohort. However, after attending the student orientation program, I felt welcomed. I was able to integrate successfully and felt a sense of belonging. It was made possible because of the open culture where people at NIE were friendly and approachable, and willing to answer any queries from new students like me.”

“Being a student at NIE, I enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere of the university, but the best part was being surrounded by experienced professors and fellow Master’s students, who were highly motivated to achieve their goals," Nemia Beatriz continued.

The professors guided and provided students with excellent study materials and the latest technologies used within their respective fields. She also found it enjoyable to attend lectures or workshops led by guest experts who had already established themselves in the academic circles or their chosen fields.

The various theoretical underpinnings of the curriculum-making process, having an informed and critical understanding of curriculum issues in local and international contexts, and an appreciation of the various roles and responsibilities as curriculum leaders were all fascinating aspects of the program that she took.

In her professional career, a Master’s degree is certainly an achievement anyone should be proud of. “When you earned a graduate degree, you have also earned additional value and credibility that invites a high level of respect,” Nemia Beatriz noted.

Receiving her Master’s degree gave her a greater sense of confidence not only in her academic prowess but also in her ability to complete what she started and to move into positions of leadership.

The MED (C&T) program, which aims at facilitating the growth of experienced educators who are committed to developing expertise in curriculum and teaching, had encouraged her to make more connections between theories of curriculum, teaching and learning to implement diverse approaches to transformational and reflective practices for her students.

“I thoroughly liked every lecture, open discussion and facilitation provided by the internationally renowned speakers and professors, as well as the diverse group of students in the program," Nemia Beatriz recalled.

