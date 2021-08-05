How choosing the right course in college can help you shape your future

MANILA, Philippines — Now that you’re done with senior high school, it’s time to tick it off your checklist and move on to a new and an exciting chapter of your life—college!

As you begin to pave your career path, you will be faced with two important decisions: what course to take and which college to attend. More often than not, how you approach these will be a big factor in your college life and eventually, your future career.

Sounds daunting, right? Don’t worry because there are many ways you can ensure that you can come up with a smart decision.

Start by assessing your goals and how you plan to achieve them, then determine what particular skills you have as well as your interests. From there, you can research the possible courses you have in mind and ask advice from people you trust just to get more insights before you decide.

In the end, choosing the right college program will enable you to do the following:

1. Pursue your interest

Imagine doing the things that you love and make a living out of it? This is more likely to happen if you choose the course that caters to your interests and passion! But before you even reach that point, you will first have to go through years of training in college, a challenge on its own.

Chances are when you are learning more about your inclinations, you will become more motivated to overcome the hardships along the way. Rather than seeing your studies as a burden that keeps you from enjoying life, it becomes a great opportunity to expound your knowledge on your chosen career path.

Plus, you’ll also get to meet people who have the same interests as you as a bonus!

2. Accelerate your career path

There are many instances where students realize the program they are in is not for them and opt to shift which, in some cases, can be a time-consuming and complicated process.

While it’s not the same for everyone, shifting courses can extend your stay in college due to the changes in the requirements of the program you are switching from to the one you are switching to, resulting in delays and additional expenses.

This is why it’s important to carefully determine the course that will best fit your skill set and interests, so that the chances of this happening will be minimal, and you can stick to your career plans and have more time to prepare for employment when you graduate.

If you want to explore your career path and expand your knowledge and skills at the same time, STI College has launched a virtual career camp where you can discover your possible career options online through various interactive and free modules at https://careercamp.sti.edu

3. Get a better picture of your future

College is the starting point of your career path and while not everything can be learned in the four corners of the classroom, choosing the right course will at least give you an overview on what to expect in the future. Internships, hands-on activities, and lectures from industry professionals are all helpful in making you ready for the challenges that await you the moment you enter the world of employment.

Once you are set on the course you want to take, make sure to also choose the right institution that offers world-class education like STI College that helps mold students to be successful individuals and leaders of the global society.

At STI, students are trained in professional environments to make them job-ready and future-ready for their career in the industry. Incoming college students can choose from various programs under Information & Communications Technology, Business & Management, Hospitality Management, Tourism Management, Engineering, and Arts & Sciences.

Need more help in making the right career choice? Take STI’s Student’s Career Opportunity & Personality Evaluator or SCOPE that provides students with a comprehensive report on their best career options. Just visit scope.sti.edu to take the SCOPE for free and get a chance to win a one-year scholarship grant and a brand new laptop!