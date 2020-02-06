Taal-affected LGUs urged to resume classes

MANILA, Philippines — A non-government organization has called on local government units affected by the continuing unrest of Taal Volcano to facilitate the immediate resumption of classes.

Albert Muyot, chief executive of Save the Children, welcomed the earlier recommendation of the Department of Education (DepEd) to resume classes in affected areas this week.

Muyot, however, noted that classes in some schools remain suspended as they are still being used by evacuees who fled their homes when Taal Volcano erupted last month.

“We appeal to the local government units to adopt immediate and doable solutions to facilitate the resumption of classes, while ensuring the displaced families are still given dignified refuge,” he said.

Save the Children said Republic Act 10821 or the Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act prohibits the use of classrooms as evacuation centers beyond the 15-day period.

It directs local governments to find alternative places as evacuation centers.

As of Sunday, 232 public and private schools in Batangas, Laguna and Cavite are still being used by over 13,000 families.

Among those staying in the schools were 10,700 students who left their homes because of the volcanic activity.

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas had earlier said they plan to complete the transfer of the evacuees staying in classrooms to temporary shelters over the weekend.

Mandanas added that classes remain suspended at all levels in areas within the 14-kilometer danger zone, except when the mayor or the authorized representative of the DepEd deems it safe to resume classes.