Taal-affected LGUs urged to resume classes
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - February 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A non-government organization has called on local government units affected by the continuing unrest of Taal Volcano to facilitate the immediate resumption of classes.

Albert Muyot, chief executive of Save the Children, welcomed the earlier recommendation of the Department of Education (DepEd) to resume classes in affected areas this week.

Muyot, however, noted that classes in some schools remain suspended as they are still being used by evacuees who fled their homes when Taal Volcano erupted last month.

“We appeal to the local government units to adopt immediate and doable solutions to facilitate the resumption of classes, while ensuring the displaced families are still given dignified refuge,” he said.

Save the Children said Republic Act 10821 or the Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act prohibits the use of classrooms as evacuation centers beyond the 15-day period. 

It directs local governments to find alternative places as evacuation centers.

As of Sunday, 232 public and private schools in Batangas, Laguna and Cavite are still being used by over 13,000 families.

Among those staying in the schools were 10,700 students who left their homes because of the volcanic activity.

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas had earlier said they plan to complete the transfer of the evacuees staying in classrooms to temporary shelters over the weekend.

Mandanas added that classes remain suspended at all levels in areas within the 14-kilometer danger zone, except when the mayor or the authorized representative of the DepEd deems it safe to resume classes.

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Duterte OKs ‘Sulong Edukalidad’ program
By Alexis Romero | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has approved a program that seeks to review the K-12 program and enhance the skills of teachers after the Philippines got low scores in an international study that gauged students’ knowledge...
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
Taal-affected LGUs urged to resume classes
By Janvic Mateo | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A non-government organization has called on local government units affected by the continuing unrest of Taal Volcano to facilitate the immediate resumption of classes.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
Teachers warned vs investment scams
By Janvic Mateo | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Education has warned public school teachers against several investment programs that are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
DepEd begins preparations for school opening
By Janvic Mateo | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Education has begun preparations for the opening of the school year in June.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
ROTC in High School to help in calamity response
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The proposed institutionalization of the Basic Reserve Officers Training Corps in high school will boost the youth’s capacity to help and respond during disaster situation, said Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
How it all began – the Operation Brotherhood Pagsasarili Montessori to the rescue
By Preciosa S. Soliven | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
In 1965 I just returned from Italy after I trained as a Montessori preschool teacher at Centro Montessori in Perugia using a ‘borsa di studio’ grant of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
51 minutes ago
Education and Home
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with