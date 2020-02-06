ROTC in High School to help in calamity response

MANILA, Philippines — The proposed institutionalization of the Basic Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) in high school will boost the youth’s capacity to help and respond during disaster situation, said Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Gatchalian filed Senate Bill 177 or the Senior High School Reserve and underscored the need to build on the skills of the youth in responding to disasters such as the recent eruption of Taal Volcano. He emphasized that in his proposal to restore ROTC, disaster preparedness and capacity-building for risk-related situations are given premium.

Gatchalian added that if students are skilled in disaster response, they can be mobilized to take part in relief and recovery efforts not just in schools but also in their local communities.