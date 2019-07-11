EskweLA BAN SA SIGARILYO gets support
Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2019 - 12:00am

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Pangasinan has reiterated its warning to retailers to not sell cigarettes or any tobacco products to minors in support of the Department of Education’s EskweLA BAN sa Sigarilyo initiative.

Natalia Dalaten, officer-in-charge provincial director of DTI-Pangasinan, urged retailers to strictly observe the provisions on the sale of tobacco products as provided by Republic Act (RA) 9211 or the Tobacco Regulation Act.

Dalaten said this bans the sale and advertisement of tobacco products within the 100-meter perimeter of schools, public playground or other facilities frequented particularly by minors.  

“Likewise, to protect the consumers on their right to a healthy environment, smokers are required to smoke only on designated smoking areas,” she added. 

Smokers are also significantly warned on the bad effects of smoking as shown in the required health warnings printed on the label of the tobacco product package such as “Government warning: Cigarette smoking is dangerous to your health.”

