Pangasinan children to learn Nihonggo
Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2019 - 12:00am

BASISTA, Pangasinan, Philippines — Starting this September, children from poor families will have their free kindergarten schooling and school supplies, and also learn farming, English and Nihonggo through a Japanese charity foundation.

The school, which will start through a nipa hut and soon, a two-story cemented building, is located in an almost one-hectare lot in Don Victor Road, Barangay Cabeldatan here. It had its groundbreaking ceremony on June 22.

Saki Hagimine of the Japan-based Bridge of Dream Charity Foundation founded by Yoshinobu Hagimine said the less-fortunate kids would also get their free school supplies and free food.

Hagimine, who will act as school principal, said the project was named Bridge of Dream as it will serve as the children’s link or starting point to achieve their dream to be educated through kindergarten.

She said six teachers would be on hand to teach the children. There will also be a free feeding program.

