New school building opens doors to Balanga pupils
(The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2019 - 12:00am

BALANGA CITY, Philippines — In time for the opening of school year 2019-2020,  SM Prime through SM Foundation turned over a fully furnished two-story, four-classroom school building to the Balanga Elementary School in Balanga City, the capital of Bataan.

This is SM Foundation’s 93rd school building donation since 2002, when it became a partner of the Department of Education (DepEd)’s Adopt-A-School Program.

The new school building follows the specifications of the DepEd just like the other school buildings donated by SM Foundation. It is also emergency-ready with a staircase on both sides of the building, fire alarm bell and emergency lights at the landings of both staircases, according to SM Foundation school building program coordinator Juris Soliman.

The building is also provided with 200 armchairs, 20 of which are specially designed for left-handed students. Each classroom has a set of teacher’s table/chair, wall fans, blackboards, toilet and wall clock. The wall clocks donation is also in support of DepEd’s Project WATCH (We Advocate Time Consciousness and Honesty).

SM’s concern for Persons with Disability is not only evident in the school buildings that are provided with a ramp for easy access by PWDs and PWD-friendly toilet. PWDs’ self-pride and self-esteem are boosted as SM commissions the PWDs of the Foundation of These-Abled Inc. to make the armchairs and/or the pre-school furniture and the teacher’s table and chair sets.

In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SM, in cooperation with the contractor KHMAYA, added two new facilities to the school building: a book corner with shelves and chairs, and a 10-faucet hand-washing area accessible to all users.

Gracing the turnover ceremonies were school principal Ameila Inieto; Schools Division Superintendent officer-in-charge Carolina Violeta; North SM Supermalls regional operations manager Cesar Bondoc; SM Supermalls vice president-North Junias Eusebio; SM Foundation trustee Ramon Gil Macapagal and Balanga City Mayor Francis Anthony Garcia.

A day before the turnover, SM Retail hosted a book reading session with pupils from the Balanga Elementary School; turned over books which were donated through SM’s Donate a Book Project; and turned over computers donated by SM Pampanga.

SM FOUNDATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Rediscovering Dr. Jose P. Rizal as a teacher
By Preciosa S. Soliven | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
It was characteristic of our national hero Dr. Jose Rizal to foresee and write of the future, such as in his series of four articles published in La Solidaridad titled, Filipinas Dentro Cien Años (The Philippines...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
PLDT-Smart’s ‘Gabay Guro’ scholars feted
By Janvic Mateo | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) recently recognized 205 scholar graduates of its “Gabay Guro” program, which supports students taking education courses in various schools nationwide.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
DepEd spends P2.8 B for Central Luzon SHS program
By Ding Cervantes | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Education (DepEd) has spent a total of P2.8 billion to subsidize 80 percent of the tuition and other needs of Grades 11 and 12 students in private schools under the government’s senior high...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
EskweLA BAN SA SIGARILYO gets support
By Eva Visperas | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Pangasinan has reiterated its warning to retailers to not sell cigarettes or any tobacco products to minors in support of the Department of Education’s EskweLA...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Pangasinan children to learn Nihonggo
By Eva Visperas | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Starting this September, children from poor families will have their free kindergarten schooling and school supplies, and also learn farming, English and Nihonggo through a Japanese charity foundation.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
New school building opens doors to Balanga pupils
July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
In time for the opening of school year 2019-2020, SM Prime through SM Foundation turned over a fully furnished two-story, four-classroom school building to the Balanga Elementary School in Balanga City, the capital...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with