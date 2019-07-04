Education through social media discouraged

MANILA, Philippines — An official of the Department of Education (DepEd) has warned against the use of social media for education purposes.

Education Undersecretary Alain Del Pascua said there are other learning management systems that teachers may use instead of relying on social media to communicate and deliver information to their students.

“Social media is the easiest medium to deliver information in the digital age using the latest on-hand technologies. However, it opens one’s identity to the World Wide Web, making young learners exposed to different cyber threats,” Pascua said in an aide memoire issued last week.

“Social media as a tool for collaboration and communication could defeat its purpose if not used properly and may cause serious problems. It can also be a tool that could provide gaming applications, marketplace or online services and viewing of different multimedia content which are not appropriate to the level of maturity of young learners,” he added.

Other problems may include access to adult content that may elicit malicious or incorrect values; cyber bullying, identity theft, online gambling, pornography and market fraud; and distraction due to various available materials that could result in poor performance.

In the case of Facebook, Pascua said all elementary pupils are legally barred from using the platform as it only allows users to be 13 years old or older.