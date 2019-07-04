Makati Hope alumna graduates summa cum laude
(The Philippine Star) - July 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Makati Hope Christian School (MHCS) alumna Jayne Lois San Juan (Class 2013) graduated summa cum laude with a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Industrial Management Engineering minor in Service Management, a ladderized/honors program of the De La Salle University. 

San Juan also garnered awards in two separate international competitions – Merit Award for Junior Researchers Best Presentation in the 21st Conference on Process Integration, Modeling and Optimization for Energy Pollution Reduction held in Czech Republic in August and first place in the graduate student paper competition in the 9th International Conference on Industrial Engineering and Operations Management held in Thailand in March. Other awards she received locally include a gold medal for Outstanding Master’s Thesis, Eduardo Cojuangco Junior Award for Leadership and Engineering Innovation, and Outstanding Student of Industrial Engineering Award. 

Over the years, MHCS has successfully produced top graduates from leading Philippine universities.  The institution is located at 2312 Don Chino Roces Avenue Extn, Magallanes, Makati City.  For inquiries, call 817-1111 or visit www.makatihope.edu.ph.

JAYNE LOIS SAN JUAN
Makati Hope alumna graduates summa cum laude
Makati Hope Christian School (MHCS) alumna Jayne Lois San Juan (Class 2013) graduated summa cum laude with a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Industrial Management Engineering minor in Service Management, a ladderized/honors program of the De La Salle University.
