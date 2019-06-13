Security Bank recognized for promoting quality basic education
(The Philippine Star) - June 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has recognized Security Bank Corp. and Security Bank Foundation for their valuable contribution in promoting quality basic education through their programs that are focused on classroom building, teacher training and development, and providing scholarship grants to deserving students.

Security Bank has always been an active advocate for   education as a long-term solution to poverty. Its major education program is the “Build a School, Build a Nation: The Classrooms Project,” a multi-stakeholder initiative that helps the government meet the demands of public schools for learning facilities through the building of classrooms. With the support of partners in the academe, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle Philippines, Security Bank also works to improve the academic performance of public school students by conducting teachers training and development programs for teachers.

As of January 2019, Security Bank has already turned over 445 classrooms, benefitting 87 schools in 47 cities and municipalities nationwide. Security Bank has also trained 1,003 elementary and secondary school teachers on teaching strategies and tools in Araling Panlipunan, English, Mathematics and Science. In 2018, Security Bank piloted its Leadership and Management Workshop for School Principals, which was participated in by 94 school heads from beneficiary schools.

Security Bank has also supported 327 scholars across all levels for school year 2018-2019, 61 of whom have already graduated.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones expressed her gratitude to partners such as Security Bank who help the agency narrow down the educational requirement gaps in public schools.

“Education is everybody’s business. We have the largest budget but still, it is not enough. The needs of education are ever changing… We would like to work with (our partners)… We cannot do it alone,” Briones said.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Ako ay Pilipino! Ano’ng ibig sabihin nito?
By Preciosa S. Soliven | June 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Sabi nila “The Philippines has a damaged culture.” Ang kultura nga ba natin ay napinsala? Atin munang alamin at intindihin ang kahulugan ng kultura. What are the elements of our culture? Let us analyze...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
DepEd seeks P25 B for admin buildings
By Rainier Allan Ronda | June 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Education (DepEd) has requested a budget allocation of almost P25 billion to construct administration buildings as it has been aware of the need for these in public schools all over the countr...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
DepEd, Australia launch ALS handbook
By Helen Flores | June 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Education (DepEd), in partnership with the Australian government, launched last week a handbook that will help implementers of the Alternative Learning System-Education and Skills Training (ALS-EST)...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Asia’s oldest vocational school gets P18M
By Ding Cervantes | June 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has installed P18 million worth of modern facilities that can create product prototypes for students of Asia’s oldest vocational school here.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Security Bank recognized for promoting quality basic education
June 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Education (DepEd) has recognized Security Bank Corp. and Security Bank Foundation for their valuable contribution in promoting quality basic education through their programs that are focused on...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
DepEd, Australia complete 6-year education development program
By Janvic Mateo | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Australian government have formally concluded the six-year education development program implemented to assist the Philippines in improving access to basic education.
7 days ago
Education and Home
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with