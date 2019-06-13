Security Bank recognized for promoting quality basic education

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has recognized Security Bank Corp. and Security Bank Foundation for their valuable contribution in promoting quality basic education through their programs that are focused on classroom building, teacher training and development, and providing scholarship grants to deserving students.

Security Bank has always been an active advocate for education as a long-term solution to poverty. Its major education program is the “Build a School, Build a Nation: The Classrooms Project,” a multi-stakeholder initiative that helps the government meet the demands of public schools for learning facilities through the building of classrooms. With the support of partners in the academe, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle Philippines, Security Bank also works to improve the academic performance of public school students by conducting teachers training and development programs for teachers.

As of January 2019, Security Bank has already turned over 445 classrooms, benefitting 87 schools in 47 cities and municipalities nationwide. Security Bank has also trained 1,003 elementary and secondary school teachers on teaching strategies and tools in Araling Panlipunan, English, Mathematics and Science. In 2018, Security Bank piloted its Leadership and Management Workshop for School Principals, which was participated in by 94 school heads from beneficiary schools.

Security Bank has also supported 327 scholars across all levels for school year 2018-2019, 61 of whom have already graduated.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones expressed her gratitude to partners such as Security Bank who help the agency narrow down the educational requirement gaps in public schools.

“Education is everybody’s business. We have the largest budget but still, it is not enough. The needs of education are ever changing… We would like to work with (our partners)… We cannot do it alone,” Briones said.