Secure students, LGUs told
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - May 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging local chief executives to deploy their local police and barangay force multipliers to secure students at the opening of classes next week.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año yesterday said local officials should be proactive to ensure that students are safe from criminals who might take advantage of the influx of students on Monday.

“Local executives are expected to work closely with  the Department of Education to ensure that the school opening is as smooth and orderly as possible so that both students and teachers will be inspired to embark on this new learning journey,” Año said in a statement.

Año added that policemen and barangay peacekeeping officers should be posted near gates and along roads leading to schools.

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT EDUARDO AñO
