Gatchalian: ROTC bill has safeguards

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Win Gatchalian assured the public that the Senate version of the bill reinstating the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program in senior high school contains sufficient safeguards to protect students against abuse and corruption.

In his sponsorship speech for Senate Bill 2232, Gatchalian said the establishment of grievance committees, both in the cluster unit and on the national level, ensures that there is a reportorial, investigative and disciplinary mechanism available to address wrongdoings perpetrated under or through the ROTC program, should it be reinstated.

“Under this bill, grievance committees must provide the parties involved with their findings and recommendations within 30 days of receipt of the complaint,” the lawmaker said. “This underscores the urgency and seriousness with which we take the issue of protection against abuse.