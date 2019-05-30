Smart launches Kapampangan literacy app

ANGELES CITY, Philippines — In time for this city’s celebration of the National Heritage Month, the local government here under the leadership of Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan, in partnership with Smart Communications, City College of Angeles (CCA) and local culture and arts advocates, launched the “Singsing,” a Kapampangan learning application, at the City Hall on Monday.

The mobile application was created to serve as an interactive learning tool for preschool students as it features words, letters and numbers, all in Kapampangan. The software was developed by the Angeles City Tourism Office, the students of CCA and OrangeFix Media, while the content was provided by Sinupan Singsing: Center for Kapampangan Cultural Heritage.

The project will help safeguard the city’s advocacy of promoting Kapampangan as the official language of the city alongside other official languages.