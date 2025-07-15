Empowered for the Everyday

Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus. Colossians 3:17

Every Moment Holy is a beautiful book of prayers for a variety of activities, including ordinary ones like preparing a meal or doing the laundry. Necessary tasks that can feel repetitive or mundane. The book reminded me of the words of author G. K. Chesterton, who wrote, “You say grace before meals. All right. But I say grace before sketching, painting, swimming, fencing, boxing, walking, playing, dancing and grace before I dip the pen in the ink.”

Such encouragement reorients my perspective on the activities of my day. Sometimes I’m inclined to divide my activities into ones that appear to have spiritual value, like reading devotions before a meal, and other activities I think have little spiritual value, such as doing the dishes after the meal. Paul erased that divide in a letter to the people of Colossae who had chosen to live for Jesus. He encouraged them with these words: “Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus” (3:17). Doing things in Jesus’ name means both honoring Him as we do them and having the assurance that His Spirit helps strengthen us to accomplish them.

“Whatever you do.” All the ordinary activities of our lives, every moment, can be empowered by God’s Spirit and done in a way that honors Jesus. Lisa M. Samra

How might you reconsider your perspective on everyday activities? How can you rely on God’s Spirit for the tasks of your day?

Dear Jesus, empower me by Your Spirit to honor You today in all I do.