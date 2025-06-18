^

Daily Bread

Fixing Go-Karts

The Philippine Star
June 18, 2025 | 12:00am
I kneel before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name. — Ephesians 3:14–15

The garage of my childhood home holds many memories. On Saturday mornings, my dad would roll our car down the driveway so we had room to work—with my favorite project being a broken go-kart we’d found. On that garage floor, we gave it new wheels, attached a sporty, plastic windshield, and—with Dad on the street looking out for traffic—I would race down the driveway with such excitement! Looking back, I see more was going on in that garage than simply fixing go-karts. Instead, a young boy was being shaped by his dad—and getting a glimpse of God in the process.

Human beings have been patterned on God’s own nature (Genesis 1:27–28). Human parenting has its origin in Him too, for He’s “the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name” (Ephesians 3:14–15). Just as parents imitate God’s life-giving abilities by bringing children into the world, when they nurture and protect their kids, they express qualities not sourced in themselves but in Father God. He’s the model all parenting is based on.

My father wasn’t perfect. Like every father and mother, his parenting sometimes failed to imitate heaven’s. But when it so often did imitate God, it gave me a glimpse of His own nurture and protection—right there, as we fixed go-karts on the garage floor. — Sheridan Voysey

 

 

How do you see good parenting reflecting God’s nature? How can you reflect His nurture and protection to others today?

Father God, help me nurture and protect our children and others today, revealing Your good qualities to them.

