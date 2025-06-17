^

Daily Bread

The Power of Voice

The Philippine Star
June 17, 2025 | 12:00am
The Power of Voice

I have put my words in your mouth. Jeremiah 1:9

The most powerful orators in history are often those leaders who’ve used their voices to bring about positive change. Consider Frederick Douglass, whose speeches on abolition and liberty spurred a movement that helped lead to the end of slavery in the United States. What if he’d chosen to be silent? We all possess the capacity to use our voice to inspire and help others, but the fear of speaking out can be paralyzing. In the moments when we feel overwhelmed by this fear, we can look to God, our source of divine wisdom and encouragement.

When God called Jeremiah to be a prophet to the nations, he immediately began to doubt his own abilities. He cried out, “I do not know how to speak; I am too young” (Jeremiah 1:6). But God wouldn’t allow Jeremiah’s fear to get in the way of his divine calling to inspire a generation through his voice. Instead, He instructed the prophet to simply trust God by saying and doing whatever He commanded (v. 7). In addition to affirming Jeremiah, He also equipped him. “I have put my words in your mouth” (v. 9), He assured him.

When we ask God to show us how He wants to use us, He’ll equip us to carry out our purpose. With His help, we can boldly use our voice to make a positive impact on those around us.Kimya Loder

When have you been afraid to use your voice? How might you rely on God’s strength and wisdom to speak up?

Heavenly Father, give me the strength to use the power of my words to influence those around me for the better.

GOD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Freeing Obedience
5 days ago

Freeing Obedience

5 days ago
You are free . . . but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.  Genesis 2:16–1
Daily Bread
fbtw
God&rsquo;s Garden
6 days ago

God’s Garden

6 days ago
He has given us new birth into a living hope. — 1 Peter 1:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Leap of Faith
7 days ago

Leap of Faith

7 days ago
In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. — Proverbs 3:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Our Place of Safety
8 days ago

Our Place of Safety

8 days ago
The Lord watches over you—the Lord is your shade at your right hand. — Psalm 121:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Strengthened through Trials
9 days ago

Strengthened through Trials

9 days ago
We know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. — Romans 5:3–4
Daily Bread
fbtw
A Loving Warning
10 days ago

A Loving Warning

10 days ago
If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. — Matthew 18:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with